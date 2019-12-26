Global  

Nancy Pelosi Delaying Impeachment Is ‘Stroke Of Genius,’ Journalist Says, After Donald Trump Christmas Rant

WorldNews Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Nancy Pelosi Delaying Impeachment Is ‘Stroke Of Genius,’ Journalist Says, After Donald Trump Christmas RantJust moments after the House of Representatives approved two articles of impeachment against Donald Trump , on December 18, Speaker Nancy Pelosi made an unexpected...
Credit: Reuters Studio
News video: Trump lashes out at Dems over impeachment trial

Trump lashes out at Dems over impeachment trial 02:21

 As the Senate remains at an impasse over the rules for the impeachment trial next year, U.S. President Donald Trump on Christmas Eve lashed out at Democrats saying they treated him 'unfairly' during the impeachment inquiry and that Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell had 'the right to do whatever...

Trump's Hypocritical Christmas [Video]Trump's Hypocritical Christmas

President Donald Trump used his annual Christmas message to preach for respect for others — which is unlike Trump, who, in the past, has called Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) “crazy.”

Credit: HuffPost NOW News     Duration: 01:31Published

Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski: McConnell 'Confused The Process' In Impeachment [Video]Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski: McConnell 'Confused The Process' In Impeachment

Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski said she's uncomfortable with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. McConnell has said he will work closely with the White House on President Donald Trump’s..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:42Published


Trump Labels Impeachment An 'Ugly Word' In Angry Letter To Pelosi

In an angry letter sent to House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on the eve of the impeachment vote, President Donald Trump described the constitutional procedure as an...
RTTNews

Pelosi Dismisses ‘Ridiculous’ Trump Letter: ‘It’s Really Sick’

Speaker *Nancy Pelosi* today dismissed the "ridiculous" letter President *Donald Trump* sent her on impeachment.
Mediaite


kaur_jeeto

VICTORY Nancy Pelosi Delaying Impeachment Is ‘Stroke Of Genius,’ Journalist Says, After Donald Trump Christmas Rant https://t.co/3O28qXnDgz 8 minutes ago

jonvankin

Jonathan Vankin Nancy Pelosi Delaying Impeachment Is ‘Stroke Of Genius,’ Journalist Says, After Donald Trump Christmas Rant https://t.co/n2ZOL9L8rV 2 hours ago

JimMcNichols1

Jim McNichols RT @Truthteller1349: This is the real reason why Nancy Pelosi is delaying the Articles of Impeachment. 👇@RichHiggins_DC @vabelle2010 https:… 5 hours ago

LoveLockeVal

Val Wiggin RT @Logic_Triumphs: To all Republicans that are pissed because Nancy Pelosi is delaying the Senate impeachment vote. Donald Trump blocked… 6 hours ago

watson1_z

COWGIRL🌅MAGA⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @charliekirk11: If President Trump is such an “urgent” threat to the country ...Why is Nancy Pelosi delaying his removal by not sending… 12 hours ago

