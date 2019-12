Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 8 hours ago )

NIAMEY, Niger (AP) — Islamic extremists on motorcycles killed 14 security force members who were escorting election officials in the West African nation of Niger, the first large attack there since 71 soldiers were killed in a massive ambush earlier this month, authorities said Thursday. The attack took place Wednesday night near Sanam, which is […] 👓 View full article