Optimism on trade, online shopping pushes Wall Street to records

Reuters Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
The Nasdaq crossed the 9,000-point mark for the first time on Thursday and all three major Wall Street indexes posted record closing highs, boosted by optimism over U.S.-China trade relations and gains in shares of Amazon.com after a report signaled robust online holiday sales.
 Wall Street&apos;s main indexes closed at record highs Monday after President Donald Trump said an initial U.S.-China trade pact would be signed soon. As Fred Katayama reports, the Dow got a boost from Boeing.

