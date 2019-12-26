Global  

Amazon soars to help send the Nasdaq above 9000 for first time

Brisbane Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Amazon and other retailers jump as data showed a last-minute surge in online shopping helped lift holiday sales, sending the Nasdaq through the 9000 point barrier.
News video: Nasdaq hits 9,000 for the first time ever

Nasdaq hits 9,000 for the first time ever 00:42

 The Nasdaq topped the 9,000-point mark for the first time ever on Thursday, boosted in the session by Amazon after the company said customers shopped at record levels this holiday season. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Recent related news from verified sources

Nasdaq hits 9,000, S&P at record high on trade deal hopes, Amazon boost

The Nasdaq breached the 9,000-point mark for the first time and the S&P 500 hit a fresh record high on Thursday, boosted by optimism over U.S.-China trade...
Reuters India Also reported by •Reuters

Nasdaq tops 9,000 on boosts from Amazon, trade optimism

The Nasdaq crossed the 9,000-point mark for the first time on Thursday as all three major Wall Street indexes posted record closing highs, boosted by optimism...
Reuters

