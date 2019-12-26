Amazon soars to help send the Nasdaq above 9000 for first time
Amazon and other retailers jump as data showed a last-minute surge in online shopping helped lift holiday sales, sending the Nasdaq through the 9000 point barrier.
The Nasdaq topped the 9,000-point mark for the first time ever on Thursday, boosted in the session by Amazon after the company said customers shopped at record levels this holiday season. Yahaira Jacquez reports. Nasdaq hits 9,000 for the first time ever 00:42
