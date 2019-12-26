Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Amazon soars to help send the Nasdaq above 9000 for first time

The Age Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Amazon and other retailers jump as data showed a last-minute surge in online shopping helped lift holiday sales, sending the Nasdaq through the 9000 point barrier.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Nasdaq hits 9,000 for the first time ever

Nasdaq hits 9,000 for the first time ever 00:42

 The Nasdaq topped the 9,000-point mark for the first time ever on Thursday, boosted in the session by Amazon after the company said customers shopped at record levels this holiday season. Yahaira Jacquez reports.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Nasdaq 100 Movers: AAL, AMZN [Video]Nasdaq 100 Movers: AAL, AMZN

In early trading on Friday, shares of Amazon. om topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 1.0%.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:07Published

S&P 500 Movers: NFLX, AMZN [Video]S&P 500 Movers: NFLX, AMZN

In early trading on Friday, shares of Amazon. om topped the list of the day's best performing components of the S&P 500 index, trading up 1.2%.

Credit: Market News Video     Duration: 01:27Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Fin24.com | WATCH: Nasdaq hits 9 000 for the first time ever

The Nasdaq topped the 9 000-point mark for the first time ever on Thursday, boosted in the session by Amazon after the company said customers shopped at record...
News24

Stocks close at record highs; Nasdaq eclipses 9,000 for first time

Stocks close at record highs; Nasdaq eclipses 9,000 for first timeRetailers and technology companies drove modest gains for stocks on Wall Street Thursday, extending the market’s record-setting run. The Nasdaq composite...
WorldNews

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.