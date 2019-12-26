Hayton, Lafreniere lead Canada over US in junior ice hockey

OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere had a goal and three assists and Barrett Hayton scored two power play goals for Canada to beat the United States 6-4 to open the world junior ice hockey championship on Thursday. Connor McMichael, Nolan Foote, and Ty Dellandrea also scored for Canada, and goaltender Nicolas Daws made […]



