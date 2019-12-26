Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Hayton, Lafreniere lead Canada over US in junior ice hockey

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
OSTRAVA, Czech Republic (AP) — Alexis Lafreniere had a goal and three assists and Barrett Hayton scored two power play goals for Canada to beat the United States 6-4 to open the world junior ice hockey championship on Thursday. Connor McMichael, Nolan Foote, and Ty Dellandrea also scored for Canada, and goaltender Nicolas Daws made […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

All-Female Ice Hockey Team Showing Everyone What it Means to Play Like a Girl [Video]All-Female Ice Hockey Team Showing Everyone What it Means to Play Like a Girl

This winter girls will finally get a chance to hit the ice and score some goals with the Junior Rangers League. The new league, led by an all-female staff is designed to encourage participation in the..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:20Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Canada finalizes roster as world juniors puck drop looms

Hockey Canada made its final cut on Saturday as Canada finalized its roster ahead of the world junior hockey championship.
CBC.ca

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.