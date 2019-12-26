Global  

Clemson’s Carman vs. Ohio State’s Young an intriguing battle

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Jackson Carman had a few good options when deciding where to play college football, including Ohio State. Unlike many highly-rated recruits from Ohio, the offensive lineman decided to leave the Buckeye State. Now Carman’s the starting left tackle for Clemson and will have arguably the toughest assignment on the field on […]
Recent related news from verified sources

Clemson's Carman vs. Ohio State's Young an intriguing battle

Clemson's Carman vs. Ohio State's Young an intriguing battleClemson's Jackson Carman will have the tough assignment of blocking Ohio State's Chase Young during the College Football Playoff semifinals
FOX Sports

Clemson must bring a crowd to stop Ohio State's J.K. Dobbins in College Football Playoff semifinal

Clemson LBs realize one defender will not be enough to bring down Ohio State running back J.K. Dobbins. They meet Saturday in a national semifinal.
USATODAY.com

