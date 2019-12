Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

HOUSTON (AP) — At a time when many college stars skip bowl games, Oklahoma State’s Chuba Hubbard bucked the trend. He’ll be there Friday when the Cowboys meet Texas A&M in the Texas Bowl. “I felt like he would play all along,” Oklahoma State coach Mike Gundy said. “In the environment around college football today, […] 👓 View full article