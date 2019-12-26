Global  

Mack Brown leads North Carolina into Military Bowl vs Temple

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
ANNAPOLIS, Md. (AP) — During a season in which North Carolina endured an inexplicable loss to Appalachian State and stood at 4-6 in mid-November, the Tar Heels can complete a satisfying comeback — by the team and coach Mack Brown — with a victory over Temple on Friday in the Military Bowl. Brown first coached […]
Friday’s Time Schedule

All times EST COLLEGE FOOTBALL Military Bowl at Annapolis, Md.: North Carolina vs. Temple, noon Pinstripe Bowl at New York: Wake Forest vs. Michigan State, 3:20...
Seattle Times

Military Bowl: Time, TV channel, 2020 NFL Draft prospects to watch in North Carolina vs. Temple

Two defensive line prospects will take center stage in this year's Military Bowl
CBS Sports

