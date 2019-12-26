Turkey’s Ban on Wikipedia Is Unconstitutional, Court Says
Thursday, 26 December 2019 () A high court in Turkey ruled on Thursday that the country’s ban on Wikipedia was unconstitutional, dealing a victory to free speech advocates more than two and a half years after the ban was imposed amid a crackdown on access to information. The Turkish Constitutional Court — the highest court that could consider the issue […]
After a failed coup attempt in July 2016, Turkey embarked on a sweeping purge of institutions, firing of thousands suspected of being dissidents and censorship.
The Turkish high court ruled on Thursday that the country's move to block Wikipedia violated freedom of expression, paving the way for a two-year-old ban on...