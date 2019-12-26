Global  

Browns WR Jarvis Landry says he played all season with fractured vertebra

USATODAY.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Jarvis Landry decided to play on despite having a fractured sacrum, and the Cleveland Browns wide receiver might need surgery after the season.
Browns' Landry says hip pain caused by fractured vertebrae

Browns' Landry says hip pain caused by fractured vertebraeBrowns wide receiver Jarvis Landry says he's been playing all season with a fracture in his lower back
FOX Sports

Browns' Jarvis Landry says nagging injury may require offseason surgery

Landry, like teammate Odell Beckham Jr., has also been dealing with an injury throughout the 2019 regular season
CBS Sports

