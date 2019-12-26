Scallywag and Comanche lead Sydney to Hobart yacht race Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 1 day ago )

SYDNEY (AP) — Hong Kong yacht Scallywag had a narrow lead over Comanche early Friday as the Sydney to Hobart race was slowed by light winds on its first night at sea. Nine-time line honors winner Wild Oats XI, which led late Thursday, fell back to ninth and was in the worst position of the […] SYDNEY (AP) — Hong Kong yacht Scallywag had a narrow lead over Comanche early Friday as the Sydney to Hobart race was slowed by light winds on its first night at sea. Nine-time line honors winner Wild Oats XI, which led late Thursday, fell back to ninth and was in the worst position of the […] 👓 View full article

