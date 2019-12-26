Global  

Scallywag and Comanche lead Sydney to Hobart yacht race

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Scallywag and Comanche lead Sydney to Hobart yacht raceSYDNEY (AP) — Hong Kong yacht Scallywag had a narrow lead over Comanche early Friday as the Sydney to Hobart race was slowed by light winds on its first night at sea. Nine-time line honors winner Wild Oats XI, which led late Thursday, fell back to ninth and was in the worst position of the […]
Comanche wins 75th Sydney to Hobart race

HOBART, Australia (AP) — Comanche won the 75th edition of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race on Saturday by claiming line honors for the third time. The Jim...
Seattle Times

Comanche wins 75th Sydney to Hobart race

Comanche wins 75th Sydney to Hobart raceComanche  won the 75th edition of the Sydney to Hobart yacht race by claiming line honors for the third time
FOX Sports

