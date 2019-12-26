Global  

Wall Street hits fresh highs buoyed by trade hopes

FT.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq all close at record levels while oil approaches three-month high
Wall Street ends at record highs [Video]Wall Street ends at record highs

Wall Street&apos;s main indexes closed at record highs Monday after President Donald Trump said an initial U.S.-China trade pact would be signed soon. As Fred Katayama reports, the Dow got a boost..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:17Published

Wall Street hits high on trade optimism [Video]Wall Street hits high on trade optimism

U.S. stocks hit record closing highs again Friday after data showed a rise in consumer spending and investors continued to be optimistic over progress in the U.S.-China trade war. Fred Katayama..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:23Published


Wall Street hits fresh highs on talk of trade deal signing

Wall Street's major indexes resumed their rally with fresh records on Thursday as U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said an initial U.S.-China trade deal...
Reuters

Trade progress, consumer spending propel Wall Street to fresh highs

The S&P 500 hit a record high for the seventh straight session on Friday, its longest in over two years, as investor sentiment improved on progress in U.S.-China...
Reuters

