Dolphins MVP Ryan Fitzpatrick might not be back next season

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — The Miami Dolphins’ most valuable player might not even start next year, which hints at how much the team hopes to upgrade in the offseason. It also explains why Ryan Fitzpatrick might take that MVP award and head into retirement. Not that he would exactly be quitting on top; the Dolphins […]
Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Published < > Embed
News video: Lamar Jackson Could Make NFL History With Help Of Ryan Fitzpatrick, Kyler Murray

Lamar Jackson Could Make NFL History With Help Of Ryan Fitzpatrick, Kyler Murray 00:37

 Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson has the chance to set yet another record this season, but he will need some help from Kyler Murray and Ryan Fitzpatrick.

A lost season for Dolphins backup QB Josh Rosen? He says no

DAVIE, Fla. (AP) — Josh Rosen says he’s encouraged by his development while relegated to a backup quarterback role this year, and he has no complaint about...
Seattle Times

