For Ravens, there is no meaningless game against Steelers

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
BALTIMORE (AP) — The Baltimore Ravens have already clinched the top seed in the AFC playoffs and will rest several key starters, including quarterback Lamar Jackson, in Sunday’s regular-season finale. That doesn’t mean the Ravens don’t have plenty of incentive to beat the division rival Pittsburgh Steelers. Anyone who has the audacity to suggest that […]
