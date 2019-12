Titans’ Henry will play vs Houston with playoff spot on line

Thursday, 26 December 2019 ( 3 days ago )

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pro Bowl running back Derrick Henry makes it very clear he will play Sunday against the Houston Texans with a playoff berth on the line for the Tennessee Titans. “I love football,” Henry said Thursday. “I love playing the game, so I’m definitely ready.” The Titans (8-7) downgraded Henry to questionable […] 👓 View full article



