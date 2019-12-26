Global  

Browns’ Landry says hip pain caused by fractured vertebrae

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Jarvis Landry has been plagued by hip pain since the Browns reported to training camp in late July. The Pro Bowl wide receiver revealed the origin of his injury Thursday. Landry said he was diagnosed with a fractured bone at the base of his spine early in the summer, limiting his […]
