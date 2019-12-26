Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Israel: Netanyahu declares primary election victory

Deutsche Welle Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Israel's Benjamin Netanyahu has declared victory in the primary for his conservative Likud party. The longtime PM's win ensures the embattled leader a place in Israel's federal election, the third in 12 months.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Reuters Studio - Published < > Embed
News video: Netanyahu faces party leadership challenge ahead of March election

Netanyahu faces party leadership challenge ahead of March election 01:13

 Israel's embattled Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced a fresh challenge to his power on Thursday as his Likud party held leadership primaries in the run-up to a national election, the country's third in under a year. Emer McCarthy reports.

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Israeli PM Netanyahu faces internal challenge in Likud primary [Video]Israeli PM Netanyahu faces internal challenge in Likud primary

Israeli PM Netanyahu faces internal challenge in Likud primary

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 03:57Published

Israel strikes Gaza in retaliation for rocket attack near Netanyahu campaign event [Video]Israel strikes Gaza in retaliation for rocket attack near Netanyahu campaign event

Israel strikes Gaza in retaliation for rocket attack near Netanyahu campaign event

Credit: Euronews English     Duration: 00:42Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Israel’s embattled Netanyahu wins landslide in primary

"A giant victory,” Mr. Netanyahu tweeted early Friday, just over an hour after polls closed.
Hindu

Israel’s Netanyahu wins Likud party primary challenge in landslide

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday won a landslide victory in a primary election for leadership of the ruling Likud party ahead of general...
FOXNews.com


Tweets about this

cbtuck62

Cathlene Sareli Benjamin Netanyahu declares victory in Likud party primary day after rocket attack in southern Israel https://t.co/Kyvzgobd0e 3 seconds ago

carolfromindy

Carol York RT @effiedog: This guy's like a cockroach - he just keeps coming back. And he's just slime. He mimics all the GOP talking points in Israel… 2 minutes ago

effiedog

Jesse Elin B. This guy's like a cockroach - he just keeps coming back. And he's just slime. He mimics all the GOP talking points… https://t.co/VIiseTUKQ9 4 minutes ago

ranumpowerplay

Brian Joseph Ranum RT @iskandrah: Israel’s criminally indicted Netanyahu declares victory in primary election https://t.co/t0X3dB0lO1 7 minutes ago

JahBlauw

JahBlue RT @deenie7940: Netanyahu wins Likud leadership race by landslide, defeating Sa'ar 72%-27% | The Times of Israel https://t.co/bi2TsNQSEd 8 minutes ago

DDataguy

Magdalena .Z. Travelling Asia. Pls be kind to Dogs RT @NatashaFatah: #BREAKING Benjamin Netanyahu wins a landslide victory in a primary election for leadership of Israel's ruling Likud party… 11 minutes ago

Liborio4

Field_Cannot_Be_Left_Blank ⭐️⭐️⭐️ RT @KTULNews: Israel's embattled Netanyahu declares victory in primary https://t.co/hK0pf3V0a2 18 minutes ago

breakingnewshe1

The Breaking News Headlines Israel's embattled Netanyahu declares victory in primary https://t.co/VSULlEdVvw https://t.co/snxbV5eVrW 20 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.