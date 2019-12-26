Global  

Ducks, Badgers approach pomp of Rose Bowl in different ways

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Oregon and Wisconsin are taking contrasting approaches to everything that comes before the Rose Bowl. Ducks coach Mario Cristobal is treating this week as a business trip, making sure players got a workout in after arriving in Los Angeles on Christmas Day. Badgers coach Paul Chryst trusts his players can maintain […]
News video: Rose Bowl gear 'flying off the shelves'

Rose Bowl gear 'flying off the shelves'

 As the Wisconsin Badgers football team prepares to play against the Oregon Ducks football team in the Rose Bowl in California, fans in Wisconsin are cheering on the Badgers with Rose Bowl merchandise.

Web Extra: Joe Rudoph on Oregon defense (12/27/19) [Video]Web Extra: Joe Rudoph on Oregon defense (12/27/19)

Oregon and Wisconsin face off in the Rose Bowl on January 1st at 2:10 pm on ESPN.

Rose Bowl Preview: A Battle Of Running Games Between Oregon & Wisconsin [Video]Rose Bowl Preview: A Battle Of Running Games Between Oregon & Wisconsin

SportsLine's Wizard of Odds Kenny White breaks down the Rose Bowl matchup between the #6 Oregon Ducks and #8 Wisconsin Badgers. It is sure to be a ground-first game, and Kenny explains why he believes..

Ducks, Badgers hope to put on another thriller at Rose Bowl

PASADENA, Calif. (AP) — When Oregon and Wisconsin met in the Rose Bowl eight years ago, two brilliant offenses put on a 45-38 thriller on one of the most...
Seattle Times

Badgers, Ducks taking different approaches to pomp of Rose Bowl

Badgers, Ducks taking different approaches to pomp of Rose BowlWisconsin and Oregon are taking contrasting approaches to everything that comes before the Rose Bowl
FOX Sports


