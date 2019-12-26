Ducks, Badgers approach pomp of Rose Bowl in different ways
Thursday, 26 December 2019 () ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Oregon and Wisconsin are taking contrasting approaches to everything that comes before the Rose Bowl. Ducks coach Mario Cristobal is treating this week as a business trip, making sure players got a workout in after arriving in Los Angeles on Christmas Day. Badgers coach Paul Chryst trusts his players can maintain […]
SportsLine's Wizard of Odds Kenny White breaks down the Rose Bowl matchup between the #6 Oregon Ducks and #8 Wisconsin Badgers. It is sure to be a ground-first game, and Kenny explains why he believes..