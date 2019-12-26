Global  

2 kicked out of National Guard over white supremacist ties

Seattle Times Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
ATLANTA (AP) — Two men have been kicked out of the Army National Guard after liberal activists uncovered their membership in a religious group with white supremacist ties. Brandon Trent East told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that the Alabama National Guard sent him a separation notice on Dec. 14. A spokeswoman for the Georgia National Guard […]
News video: National Guard Members Booted For White Supremacist Ties

National Guard Members Booted For White Supremacist Ties 00:49

 Two men were kicked out of the National Guard for their ties to a white supremacy organization, as right-wing extremism continues to rise around the country.

