Ban on Wikipedia is unconstitutional, Turkey court decides

The Age Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
After a failed coup attempt in July 2016, Turkey embarked on a sweeping purge of institutions, firing of thousands suspected of being dissidents and censorship.
Recent related news from verified sources

Turkey’s Ban on Wikipedia Is Unconstitutional, Court Says

The country blocked the site in 2017 after Wikipedia refused to remove pages that the government found offensive, including references to its relationship with...
NYTimes.com

Wikipedia ban: Top court calls for Turkey to lift block

The Constitutional Court rules that the country's block on accessing Wikipedia is unconstitutional.
BBC News

