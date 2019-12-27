Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Trump teases Canada's Justin Trudeau over 'Home Alone 2' cameo controversy

USATODAY.com Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
President Trump weighed into the controversy over the decision in Canada to cut his cameo appearance in "Home Alone 2: Lost in New York."
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: GeoBeats - Published < > Embed
News video: Trump Jabs Trudeau On 'Home Alone 2' Edit, Says 'The Movie Will Never Be The Same'

Trump Jabs Trudeau On 'Home Alone 2' Edit, Says 'The Movie Will Never Be The Same' 00:43

 President Trump responded to the 'Home Alone 2" controversy.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Donald Trump cut from latest Canadian broadcast of Home Alone 2 [Video]Donald Trump cut from latest Canadian broadcast of Home Alone 2

Donald Trump is so unpopular in Canada, his Home Alone 2 scene was cut from the broadcast of the festive film over Christmas.

Credit: Cover Video     Duration: 00:36Published

'I Have A Very Good Relationship With Trump': Trudeau [Video]'I Have A Very Good Relationship With Trump': Trudeau

Prime Minister Justin maintains he still has a strong relationship with U.S. President Trump and his team after he and several other world leaders were caught on camera talking about the president..

Credit: HuffPost Canada     Duration: 01:09Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Trump Fires Back at Home Alone Snub: ‘The Movie Will Never Be the Same’

President Donald Trump blamed Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau after his brief cameo in early 90s movie Home Alone 2 was cut out of a holiday broadcast on...
Mediaite Also reported by •TMZ.com

Donald Trump Calls Out Justin Trudeau After Being Cut From 'Home Alone 2'

The President blames the Canadian Prime Minister for the editing out of his cameo appearance in the 'Home Alone' sequel, while his son calls the Canadian...
AceShowbiz

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.