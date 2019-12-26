Global  

Simone Biles named 2019 AP Female Athlete of the Year

Thursday, 26 December 2019
Simone Biles named 2019 AP Female Athlete of the YearThey're called "Simone Things," a catchall phrase for the casual ease with which Simone Biles seems to soar through her sport and her life. The irony, of course, is that there's nothing casual or easy about it. Any of it. The greatest gymnast of all time and 2019 Associated Press Female Athlete of the Year only makes it seem that way. Those jaw-dropping routines that are rewriting her sport's code of points and redefining what can be done on the competition floor? Born from a mix of natural talent, hard work and a splash of ego. The 25 world championship medals, the most by any gymnast ever? The result of a promise the 22-year-old made to herself when she returned to competition in 2017...
