Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Premier League: Chelsea 0-2 Southampton

WorldNews Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Premier League: Chelsea 0-2 SouthamptonChelsea have stumbled to a 2-0 shock defeat at the hands of Southampton in the English Premier League....
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Southampton

Premier League match preview: Chelsea v Southampton 01:18

 Frank Lampard's Chelsea prepare to take on Southampton in their Boxing Day clash in the Premier League.

Recent related videos from verified sources

Ralph Hasenhüttl on Saints' 'best performance this season' [Video]Ralph Hasenhüttl on Saints' "best performance this season"

Southampton's Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl speaks at a post match press conference after their 2-0 win away at Chelsea. Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints battled their way to a fourth league victory in six..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:38Published

Lampard and Mourinho address the alleged racism in Chelsea's winning match over Spurs [Video]Lampard and Mourinho address the alleged racism in Chelsea's winning match over Spurs

Like Mourinho, Lampard was reluctant to get too deeply involved in discussion of the abuse allegedly aimed at Rudiger, howver both bosses stood united againts any abuse of players from any team. During..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Premier League results: Southampton stun Chelsea as Arteta ends Arsenal debut with draw and new Everton boss Ancelotti wins

Southampton enjoyed a massive boost in their fight against relegation by winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the biggest shock of the Boxing Day Premier League...
talkSPORT Also reported by •SoccerNews.com

Chelsea v Southampton – Follow the action LIVE with TEAMtalk

Follow Chelsea's Premier League match against Southampton at Stamford Bridge LIVE with TEAMtalk. The post Chelsea v Southampton – Follow the action LIVE...
Team Talk Also reported by •DNASoccerNews.comBBC Local NewsBBC Sport

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RenouxJules

juleslazone RT @ActuFoot_: 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Résultats du multiplex Premier League : • Aston Villa 1-0 Norwich • Bournemouth 1-1 Arsenal • Chelsea 0-2 S… 3 minutes ago

anthonyblankou

ANTHONY 🇨🇮 RT @ActuFoot_: 💥 Jour de Boxing Day en Premier League : 🕐 13h30 : Tottenham 🆚 Brighton 🕓 16h : Bournemouth 🆚 Arsenal Aston Villa 🆚 Norwic… 7 minutes ago

Southampton_TT1

Southampton Talk Chelsea 0-2 Saints - Southampton FC #SaintsFC https://t.co/78ojetW9W9 9 minutes ago

deportes_24

Deportes 24 Premier League - Fecha 18 - Bournemouth 1 - 1 Arsenal Tottenham 2 - 1 Brighton Aston Villa 1 - 0 Norwich City Chelsea 0 - 2 Southampton 11 minutes ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News Southampton #stun Chelsea at Stamford Bridge - Aberdeen Evening Express #SouthamptonFC 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 #Premier_League https://t.co/7b4ShPKUqM 27 minutes ago

smallypaula

Smally #NHSLove ❤️#GTTO #DPFC #StopBrexit RT @IndoSport: Inconsistent Chelsea lose again as Irish teenager Obafemi fires Southampton to impressive win https://t.co/BEYzjEMjYt https:… 27 minutes ago

ScoresDeFutbol

Scores de Futbol ENGLAND PREMIER LEAGUE #EPL Chelsea 0 Southampton 2 32 minutes ago

footy90com

90 Minutes Football News The #Ralph Hasenhuttl comments that will worry Frank Lampard and Chelsea after Southampton loss -… https://t.co/jRwTxsp6S9 37 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.