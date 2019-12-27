Global  

Louisiana Tech beats Miami 14-0 in Independence Bowl

Seattle Times Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
SHREVEPORT, La. (AP) — J’Mar Smith threw a touchdown pass and had a late scoring run to help Louisiana Tech beat Miami 14-0 on Thursday night in the only shutout in the Independence Bowl’s 44-game history. Louisiana Tech (10-3) hit double-digit victories for the first time since 1984 and ran its postseason winning streak to […]
