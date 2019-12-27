Global  

Do you really have to use your turn signal every time? Washington Supreme Court says yes.

Seattle Times Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Do you really have to use your turn signal every time? Washington Supreme Court says yes.Drivers who have wondered whether they really have to use their turn signals every time — even in a turn-only lane — may want to take note of a state Supreme Court ruling issued Thursday. In a case considering whether state law “compels drivers to use their signal every time they turn or change lanes […]
State legislators are subject to public-records law, Washington state Supreme Court rules

The Washington state Supreme Court ruled that legislators are subject to the state Public Records Act in a landmark win for news media and other open-records...
Seattle Times

Supreme Court to Rule on Exception to Work Bias Laws for Religious Schools

WASHINGTON — The Supreme Court said Wednesday that it would decide how broadly federal employment discrimination laws apply to schools run by churches. The...
Seattle Times

