Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Resurgent Southampton stun Chelsea with 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge

Hindu Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Chelsea stayed fourth with 32 points from 19 games and must pick themselves up for their visit to Arsenal on Sunday
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO - Published < > Embed
News video: Ralph Hasenhüttl on Saints'

Ralph Hasenhüttl on Saints' "best performance this season" 00:38

 Southampton's Manager Ralph Hasenhüttl speaks at a post match press conference after their 2-0 win away at Chelsea. Ralph Hasenhuttl's Saints battled their way to a fourth league victory in six matches, and their second win on the spin away from home. The wretched home form of Frank Lampard's men...

Recent related videos from verified sources

Chelsea: A look back at 2019 [Video]Chelsea: A look back at 2019

A look back at Chelsea's 2019 as the club looks to the future with the appointment of Frank Lampard as manager. He replaced Maurizio Sarri in the Stamford Bridge hotseat, after the Italian's turbulent..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:49Published

Frank Lampard calls on Chelsea to step it up [Video]Frank Lampard calls on Chelsea to step it up

Frank Lampard has urged his young Chelsea side to improve after securing progression to the Champions League knock-out stages with a 2-1 win over Lille. Goals from Tammy Abraham and Cesar Azpilicueta..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:28Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Premier League results: Southampton stun Chelsea as Arteta ends Arsenal debut with draw and new Everton boss Ancelotti wins

Southampton enjoyed a massive boost in their fight against relegation by winning 2-0 at Stamford Bridge in the biggest shock of the Boxing Day Premier League...
talkSPORT

Redmond scores stunning team goal as Southampton stun Chelsea

Chelsea lose consecutive home league games for the first time since 2011 as Southampton deservedly win at Stamford Bridge.
BBC News

You Might Like


Tweets about this

daily_nigerian

Daily Nigerian Resurgent Southampton stun Chelsea with 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge https://t.co/yQZ2ObOxSN https://t.co/WNNORwWx6o 3 hours ago

BladesAddict

Blades Addict Martial scores twice as United crush Newcastle Aubameyang goal earns Arteta's Arsenal draw at Bournemouth Battling… https://t.co/6vmFuea1Bu 6 hours ago

CherriesAddict

Cherries Addict Martial scores twice as United crush Newcastle Aubameyang goal earns Arteta's Arsenal draw at Bournemouth Battling… https://t.co/OQVEfIQa53 6 hours ago

AddictVillans

Villans Addict Resurgent Southampton stun Chelsea with 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge Win for Ancelotti but Arsenal's Arteta has to se… https://t.co/d8vwe3bIMR 7 hours ago

BladesAddict

Blades Addict Aubameyang goal earns Arteta's Arsenal draw at Bournemouth Battling Watford hold Sheffield United to 1-1 draw Resur… https://t.co/wJC5eVsKIz 7 hours ago

CherriesAddict

Cherries Addict Aubameyang goal earns Arteta's Arsenal draw at Bournemouth Battling Watford hold Sheffield United to 1-1 draw Resur… https://t.co/kKeT3tDRNN 7 hours ago

ReutersUK

Reuters UK Resurgent Southampton stun Chelsea with 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge https://t.co/yvy6k2rkyH https://t.co/wFHnuBAFSA 7 hours ago

STsportsdesk

ST Sports Desk Football: Resurgent Southampton stun Chelsea with 2-0 win at Stamford Bridge https://t.co/o7m6qaqEjx 8 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.