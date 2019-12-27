Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott heads on holiday mid-bushfire season

SBS Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Less than a week after Prime Minister Scott Morrison was criticised for holidaying in Hawaii during the bushfire crisis, NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott has decided to proceed with a planned trip overseas.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson on Government response to floods [Video]Boris Johnson on Government response to floods

Boris Johnson on Tuesday urges residents in the flood-stricken areas of northern England to listen to the advice of the emergency services. Speaking in Downing Street, the Prime Minister said he was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:51Published

Australian state declares emergency as wildfires continue to rage [Video]Australian state declares emergency as wildfires continue to rage

Australia's most populous state declared a fire emergency on Monday with worsening conditions expected from wildfires that have claimed three lives and more than 150 homes. New South Wales (NSW) state..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 00:55Published


Recent related news from verified sources

NSW Emergency Services Minister won't cut European holiday short

David Elliott will not cut his holiday to Britain and France short, despite at least three deaths over the past two days amid the worst bushfire season in...
The Age

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.