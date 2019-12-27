NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott heads on holiday mid-bushfire season

Less than a week after Prime Minister Scott Morrison was criticised for holidaying in Hawaii during the bushfire crisis, NSW Emergency Services Minister David Elliott has decided to proceed with a planned trip overseas.



Recent related videos from verified sources Boris Johnson on Government response to floods Boris Johnson on Tuesday urges residents in the flood-stricken areas of northern England to listen to the advice of the emergency services. Speaking in Downing Street, the Prime Minister said he was.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:51Published on November 12, 2019 Australian state declares emergency as wildfires continue to rage Australia's most populous state declared a fire emergency on Monday with worsening conditions expected from wildfires that have claimed three lives and more than 150 homes. New South Wales (NSW) state.. Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:55Published on November 11, 2019

Recent related news from verified sources NSW Emergency Services Minister won't cut European holiday short David Elliott will not cut his holiday to Britain and France short, despite at least three deaths over the past two days amid the worst bushfire season in...

The Age



