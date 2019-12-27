Global  

Read Optional podcast: What are realistic expectations for Seahawks’ Marshawn Lynch in his return vs. 49ers?

Seattle Times Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Plus, the Seahawks' Jadeveon Clowney says he will absolutely play Sunday vs. the 49ers ... and Mike Vorel reacts to Jacob Eason's decision to enter the NFL draft.
Cousin Sal is still taking the 49ers over the Seahawks despite Marshawn Lynch's return

Cousin Sal is still taking the 49ers over the Seahawks despite Marshawn Lynch's returnMarshawn Lynch is set to return with the Seattle Seahawks this Sunday as they take on the San Francisco 49ers but Cousin Sal explains why he still likes the...
FOX Sports

Marshawn Lynch’s return provides a spark for Seahawks locker room

When Marshawn Lynch played his last game for Seattle in January 2016, a playoff loss to Carolina, the idea of him ever wearing a Seahawks uniform again seemed...
Denver Post Also reported by •Seattle Times

