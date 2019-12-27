Global  

Death toll reaches 28 as Philippines recovers from Christmas typhoon

Reuters Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The death toll from a Christmas typhoon that tore through the central Philippines rose to 28 on Friday, with 12 people missing, the disaster agency said, as authorities moved to restore power and residents tried to repair damaged homes.
