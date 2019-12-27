Global  

Bruce Lee's daughter sues fast food chain over image use

BBC News Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Shannon Lee alleges popular restaurant Real Kungfu has used her father's image without permission.
What Bruce Lee can teach us about living fully | Shannon Lee [Video]What Bruce Lee can teach us about living fully | Shannon Lee

Most of us know Bruce Lee as the famous martial artist and action film star -- but he was also a philosopher who taught "self-actualization": the practice of how to be yourself in the best way..

Recent related news from verified sources

Bruce Lee’s daughter sues fast food chain for using father's image

A company run by Bruce Lee's daughter is suing a Chinese fast food chain for allegedly using an image of the late martial arts film star without permission.…
Japan Today

Bruce Lee's daughter sues Chinese Kungfu restaurant

Bruce Lee's daughter sues Chinese Kungfu restaurantKung fu icon Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee has filed a lawsuit in Shanghai, seeking 210 million yuan ($30 million) in compensation from a restaurant chain...
WorldNews


