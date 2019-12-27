Drones need huge tracking network for expanded flights, FAA says
Friday, 27 December 2019 () Washington — All but the smallest civilian drones would have to broadcast radio tracking data to ensure greater safety and prevent terrorism under a sweeping proposal unveiled by U.S. regulators Thursday. The long-awaited draft rules call for a massive new tracking network for everything from toys to larger commercial drones so that law enforcement can spot the devices flying anywhere, from congested urban areas to the most rural zones. FILE - In this July 11, 2018 file photo, s drone equipped with a thermal camera flies over the plants at the Pennsylvania Department of Natural Resources' Jennings Environmental Education Center on Wednesday, July 11, 2018 in Slippery Rock, Pa. (Photo:...