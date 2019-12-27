At least seven people killed in Kazakh plane crash
Friday, 27 December 2019 (
9 hours ago)
At least seven people have died in a plane crash near the main city of Kazakhstan, authorities say.
A Kazakhstan plane with 98 people on board crashed shortly after takeoff early on Friday, killing at least 15 people, officials in Almaty said. At least 66 others survived with injuries, 50 of them hospitalised. The Bek Air aircraft hit a concrete fence and a two-storey building after takeoff from... 15 Dead and 66 injured in Kazakhstan plane crash 00:34
