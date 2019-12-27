Global  

At least seven people killed in Kazakh plane crash

SBS Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
At least seven people have died in a plane crash near the main city of Kazakhstan, authorities say.
News video: 15 Dead and 66 injured in Kazakhstan plane crash

15 Dead and 66 injured in Kazakhstan plane crash 00:34

 A Kazakhstan plane with 98 people on board crashed shortly after takeoff early on Friday, killing at least 15 people, officials in Almaty said. At least 66 others survived with injuries, 50 of them hospitalised. The Bek Air aircraft hit a concrete fence and a two-storey building after takeoff from...

At least 12 dead in Kazakhstan plane crash [Video]At least 12 dead in Kazakhstan plane crash

At least 12 people were killed and more than twenty hospitalized after a plane operated by a local airline crashed in Kazakhstan on Friday. Jayson Albano reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published

At least 15 dead in Kazakhstan plane crash [Video]At least 15 dead in Kazakhstan plane crash

At least fifteen people were killed and more than twenty hospitalized after a plane operated by a local airline crashed in Kazakhstan on Friday. Jayson Albano reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:06Published


At least 14 people killed in Kazakh plane crash

At least 14 people have died in a plane crash near the main city of Kazakhstan, authorities say.
SBS

At least 12 people killed, dozens injured in Kazakh plane crash

At least 12 people have died in a plane crash near the main city of Kazakhstan, authorities say.
SBS

