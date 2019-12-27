Global  

Doncic scores 24 on return, Mavericks hold off Spurs 102-98

Seattle Times Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
DALLAS (AP) — Luka Doncic returned to the Dallas lineup after missing four games to injury and scored 24 points to help the Mavericks beat the San Antonio Spurs 102-98 on Thursday night. Doncic finished with 10 rebounds and eight assists and barely missed adding to his NBA-leading total of eight triple doubles. He last […]
