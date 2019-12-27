Global  

Kazakhstan plane crash: Bek Air plane comes down near Almaty airport

WorldNews Friday, 27 December 2019
Kazakhstan plane crash: Bek Air plane comes down near Almaty airportA plane with 100 people on board has crashed in Kazakhstan, airport officials say....
Officials: At least 14 killed, 35 hurtÂ in Kazakhstan plane crash

The Bek Air aircraft hit a concrete fence and a two-story building after takeoff from Almaty International Airport. It said the plane lost attitude at 7:22 a.m.
Newsday Also reported by •France 24Reuters IndiaSydney Morning HeraldSeattle TimesCTV NewsTIMECBC.caCBS News

Kazakhstan plane crash: Bek Air aircraft carrying 100 people comes down in Almaty


Telegraph.co.uk

