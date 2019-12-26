Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Cowboys' Jason Witten wants to coach in NFL when playing career is over

USATODAY.com Thursday, 26 December 2019 ()
Jason Witten's playing future might is unclear as the Dallas Cowboys' season could be ending, but the tight end knows he wants to coach in the NFL.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Recent related videos from verified sources

The Watch & Wait For Decision On Jason Garrett's Future Continues At The Star [Video]The Watch & Wait For Decision On Jason Garrett's Future Continues At The Star

The watch and wait for a decision on Cowboys Coach Jason Garrett's future continues at The Star in Frisco Monday night.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 01:51Published

Cowboys 'Dynamic Duo' Score Big With Fans [Video]Cowboys 'Dynamic Duo' Score Big With Fans

To see Sean Lee and Jason Witten turn back the hands of time was something to behold.

Credit: CBS 11 Dallas     Duration: 02:12Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Dallas Cowboys fans order Jerry Jones to fire Jason Garrett after awful NFL season

Dallas Cowboys fans order Jerry Jones to fire Jason Garrett after awful NFL seasonThe Dallas Cowboys missed out on a place in the NFL postseason despite beating the Washington Redskins in their final round of fixtures. The Philadelphia Eagles...
Daily Star

You Might Like


Tweets about this

podcast_kitchen

Kitchen Conversations Podcast RT @USATODAY: The Cowboys' Jason Witten wants to coach in the NFL when his playing career is done. https://t.co/l2ZhJYvYLZ 1 day ago

USATODAY

USA TODAY The Cowboys' Jason Witten wants to coach in the NFL when his playing career is done. https://t.co/l2ZhJYvYLZ 2 days ago

DraftDiamonds

NFL Draft Diamonds Jason Witten Walks Out of Locker Room After Being Asked if He Wants to Coach the Cowboys https://t.co/pYq7rPW44y https://t.co/0A1JkOCHWk 3 days ago

LisaHMoffett

Lisa Moffett RT @GoVolsXtra: Cowboys' Jason Witten wants to coach in NFL when playing career is over https://t.co/sLPv9PlGih 3 days ago

edgarperezz_

Edgar Perez RT @CowboysNationCP: Jason Witten likely will have that opportunity if he wants it. #Cowboys https://t.co/h3k0CzejnF 3 days ago

DC4LIFEsk1

✭✭✭✭✭✭✭sk1✭✭✭✭✭✭✭✭ Jason Witten not ready to address his future with Cowboys, eventually wants to coach https://t.co/ARhuaHCPjD https://t.co/QNEzViOdY1 3 days ago

CowboysNationCP

Cowboys Nation Jason Witten likely will have that opportunity if he wants it. #Cowboys https://t.co/h3k0CzejnF 3 days ago

Glennm6651

Glenn miller Jason Witten not ready to address his future with Cowboys, eventually wants to coach https://t.co/eLPhtqxe2v 3 days ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.