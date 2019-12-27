Global  

Bruce Lee's daughter sues Chinese Kungfu restaurant

Friday, 27 December 2019
Bruce Lee's daughter sues Chinese Kungfu restaurantKung fu icon Bruce Lee's daughter Shannon Lee has filed a lawsuit in Shanghai, seeking 210 million yuan ($30 million) in compensation from a restaurant chain allegedly using her father as its logo. According to the filing, Bruce Lee Enterprises, LLC took the issue to the Shanghai No.2 Intermediate People's Court. Besides demanding monetary compensation, it is also asking the Kungfu restaurant chain to cease using Bruce Lee's image, publish a statement on media outlets over 90 consecutive days to clarify that they have nothing to do with Bruce Lee and pay the reasonable legal fees of 88,000 yuan ($12,590). Shannon Lee is the legal representative of Bruce Lee Enterprises. Guangzhou Real Kungfu...
