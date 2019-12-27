Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Japan to deploy warship and planes to Middle East

Deutsche Welle Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Japan's government confirmed it would send a destroyer and two patrol planes to the Middle East to protect ships in volatile seas off the coast of Iran. The deployment is mostly for information-gathering purposes.
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related news from verified sources

Japan to send warship and planes to the Middle East

Japan to send warship and planes to the Middle EastThe warship and aircraft will be used to ensure safe passage for Japanese vessels ;
Jerusalem Post Also reported by •Reuters IndiaSify

Tweets about this

Egy_U

Egypt & MENA Updates Japan to deploy warship and planes to Middle East https://t.co/S1WdK2auhd 45 seconds ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.