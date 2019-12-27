Global  

Congolese woman dies after entering US border post

The Age Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
At least 11 people have died this year after entering US Customs and Border Protection's custody.
Recent related news from verified sources

Congolese woman, 41, dies after entering US border custody

HOUSTON (AP) — A 41-year-old Congolese woman died Wednesday in U.S. government custody shortly after she entered a border station in South Texas, U.S. Customs...
Seattle Times


