Congolese woman dies after entering US border post

Maria RT @thedailybeast: A Congolese woman, 41, is reported to have died shortly after entering a U.S. border station in Laredo, Texas https://t.… 3 minutes ago

Gary Rowe Rember Sandy hook. RT @Scrappy_Pro: Woman dies soon after entering U.S. Customs custody at Texas border https://t.co/awP9GhjaVL via @CBSNews 4 minutes ago

Judy Majors RT @LABeachGal1: Congolese woman, 41, dies in custody after crossing entering US border station https://t.co/A2PSVuO54p Are SOROS NGO’s p… 8 minutes ago

K. Campbell RT @CBSThisMorning: A 41-year-old Congolese asylum seeker died in U.S. government custody shortly after she entered a border station in Tex… 14 minutes ago

Erwin Widianto Congolese woman, 41, dies in custody after crossing entering US border station https://t.co/w7sgj4ALis 16 minutes ago

hung tran Woman dies soon after entering U.S. Customs custody at Texas border https://t.co/GIlvlChmJt via @CBSNews 20 minutes ago

bot_political google-news|Congolese woman, 41, dies in custody after crossing entering US border station|https://t.co/PeAvgZ8sea 21 minutes ago