Trump slams Trudeau after cameo cut from CBC broadcast of 'Home Alone 2'

WorldNews Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Trump slams Trudeau after cameo cut from CBC broadcast of 'Home Alone 2'Donald Trump took a swipe at Justin Trudeau after discovering his cameo was cut from CBC’s rebroadcast of the film Home Alone 2: Lost in New York over the Christmas holidays. The U.S. president joked about the TV edit on Twitter. In one tweet, he said: “ The movie will never be the same! (just kidding) https://t.co/FogquK1ei7— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 27, 2019 In another, he suggested the cut was made because the prime minister was bitter about: “I guess Justin...
