Norwegian national asked to leave India for violating visa

Hindu Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Janne-Mette Johansson said in a Facebook post that she has been directed by the Bureau of Immigration authorities, who again came to her hotel, to leave the country at once
Anti-CAA protest: Norwegian national asked to leave India for violating visa

Janne-Mette Johansson said in a Facebook post that she has been directed by the Bureau of Immigration authorities, who again came to her hotel, to leave the...
Hindu

Norwegian tourist asked to leave India for violating visa norms

The Norwegian tourist joined a protest against the amended Citizenship Act earlier this week.
Khaleej Times


SheikAbduRahman

Sheik Abdul Rahman RT @pendown: Norwegian national who was asked to leave India, during the #CAA_NRCProtests protests in #Kochi. Pic by @sanesh_TNIE for @NewI… 3 seconds ago

geetv79

Geet V RT @drshamamohd: After a German student was kicked out, now a Norwegian national asked to leave India for role in anti-CAA protest India's… 4 seconds ago

KeralalifeMag

Keralalife Norwegian woman Janne, who took part in anti-#CAA protest in Kochi, asked to leave India. Security tightened at See… https://t.co/83xk3mnWcf 37 seconds ago

SuvarnaVeerappa

suvarna veerappa puncturewala RT @DrJwalaG: Norwegian national asked to leave India for participating in anti-CAA protest After a German ,a Norwegian is deported. Seems… 1 minute ago

divyeshpagare97

divyesh phulpagare RT @ThePuneMirror: A Norwegian woman tourist has been asked to leave the country after she was found to have participated in an anti-CAA pr… 1 minute ago

DrJwalaG

Dr Jwala Gurunath Norwegian national asked to leave India for participating in anti-CAA protest After a German ,a Norwegian is depor… https://t.co/7dbseNXA8G 2 minutes ago

dperi84

Dinakar Peri RT @suhasinih: FRRO on Norwegian national being asked to leave the country after attending protests. 2nd foreign national, after German exc… 3 minutes ago

BabluBamnawat

Bamnawat Bablu RT @RaghavChopra_: Norwegian national asked to leave India for participating in anti-CAA protest #राजा_झूठा_है https://t.co/1eFxOE6glN 4 minutes ago

