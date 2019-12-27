New Sony Patent Shows Last Minute Update to PS5's DualShock?

Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 4 hours ago )

From the look of things, the PlayStation 5 controller will be adding another new feature to its design. From the look of things, the PlayStation 5 controller will be adding another new feature to its design. Sony filed a last-minute patent for the controller (or for an "input device," to be exact) that seems to give the controller a new feature. The�design of the PS5 controller shouldn't�be that different from the DualShock 4 -- at least, the overall design shouldn't. The PS5 controller will apparently still keep the... 👓 View full article

