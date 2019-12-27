Global  

Ocasio-Cortez And Climate Change And Plagues: “Wacko” Or “Bronx Firebrand”?

WorldNews Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Ocasio-Cortez And Climate Change And Plagues: “Wacko” Or “Bronx Firebrand”?Article by WN.Com Correspondent Dallas Darling It didn’t take long for Republicans to attack Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, for linking climate change with melting glaciers and the potential for new diseases infecting human populations. President Donald Trump called her “anti-American.” FOX News host Tucker Carlson said she was “nasty” and a “moron,” and that her district was “filthy” and “filled with illegal immigrants." Rush Limbaugh declared her a “wacko Democrat,” then warned listeners her Green New Deal was a plan to destroy “conservatives” and America. Others agree, however, with the Bronx Firebrand, warning global warming is an existential threat to humanity. In the meantime, Senate...
