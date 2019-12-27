Ocasio-Cortez And Climate Change And Plagues: “Wacko” Or “Bronx Firebrand”?



Recent related videos from verified sources Ocasio-Cortez Lashes Out At 'Glorified Fossil Fuel Lobbyist' Trump Over Inaction On Climate Change Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez slams President Trump over climate change. Democratic Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez has blasted President Trump over inaction on climate change, calling him "a.. Credit: Geo Beats Duration: 01:03Published 3 weeks ago You Might Like

Tweets about this