Turkey unveils $3.7-bln home-grown electric car project

WorldNews Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Turkey unveils $3.7-bln home-grown electric car projectISTANBULTurkey said it plans to produce up to 175,000 vehicles annually under its domestic electric car project, set to be unveiled by President Tayyip Erdogan on Friday, drawing investment of 22 billion lira ($3.7 billion) over 13 years. The project to produce a fully home-grown car has been a longtime goal of Erdogan and his ruling AK Party...
Recent related news from verified sources

Turkey unveils first fully homemade car in $3.7 billion bet on electric

Turkey unveiled its first fully domestically-produced car on Friday, saying it aimed to eventually produce up to 175,000 a year of the electric vehicle in a...
Reuters

Turkish leader unveils prototypes of 1st domestic car

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Friday unveiled prototypes of a domestically produced electric car, putting him closer to...
SeattlePI.com

