At least 12 people killed, dozens injured in Kazakh plane crash

ROSANNE TOWNSEND RT @BostonGlobe: At least 12 people were killed and dozens more injured after a jetliner crashed shortly after takeoff in Kazakhstan. https… 2 minutes ago ⚔News Now🕵️‍ At least 15 killed, dozens hurt after #plane carrying 100 people crashes in #Kazakhstan https://t.co/bKxrlrVzOu https://t.co/rxX4NGNLec 5 minutes ago Ahmadie_Bb☻☠ RT @BBCWorld: "We started helping out people who had been hurt" Man describes escaping passenger jet crash in Kazakhstan. At least 12 peop… 5 minutes ago FOX44 Baton Rouge A jetliner with 98 people aboard struggled to get airborne and crashed shortly after takeoff Friday in Kazakhstan,… https://t.co/k8T5duNlT7 7 minutes ago WJBF A jetliner with 98 people aboard struggled to get airborne and crashed shortly after takeoff Friday in Kazakhstan,… https://t.co/D27lSbAqO7 7 minutes ago Christopher Iddon RT @Reuters: At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured when a Fokker 100 aircraft carrying nearly 100 people crashed in Kazakhstan… 13 minutes ago B G KRISHNA RT @NewsHour: A jetliner with 98 people aboard struggled to get airborne and crashed shortly after takeoff Friday in Kazakhstan, killing at… 29 minutes ago The Boston Globe At least 12 people were killed and dozens more injured after a jetliner crashed shortly after takeoff in Kazakhstan. https://t.co/4cnuSxCzMv 30 minutes ago