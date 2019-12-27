Global  

At least 12 people killed, dozens injured in Kazakh plane crash

SBS Friday, 27 December 2019
At least 12 people have died in a plane crash near the main city of Kazakhstan, authorities say.
Credit: BBC World News - Affiliate - Published < > Embed
News video: Kazakhstan crash: 'The plane started swaying'

Kazakhstan crash: 'The plane started swaying' 02:21

 A passenger jet has crashed in Kazakhstan, killing at least 12 people but leaving dozens of survivors.

At least 12 people die in Kazakhstan plane crash [Video]At least 12 people die in Kazakhstan plane crash

A plane with 98 people aboard crashed shortly after take-off early on Friday in Kazakhstan, killing at least 12 people, Kazakh officials said.View on euronews

Credit: euronews (in English)     Duration: 00:50Published

Passenger jet carrying nearly 100 people crashes in Kazakhstan's largest city killing at least 15 [Video]Passenger jet carrying nearly 100 people crashes in Kazakhstan's largest city killing at least 15

A passenger jet carrying nearly 100 people has crashed near Almaty airport in Kazakhstan today (December 27). Footage shows a residential building destroyed by the plane's wreckage, while emergency..

Credit: Newsflare     Duration: 01:37Published


Recent related news from verified sources

At least seven people killed in Kazakh plane crash

At least seven people have died in a plane crash near the main city of Kazakhstan, authorities say.
SBS

Kazakhstan plane crash death toll cut to 12

Kazakh authorities said 12 people were killed when their passenger plane carrying nearly 100 people crashed on Friday shortly after departing from Almaty...
Reuters Also reported by •MENAFN.comUSATODAY.comCTV NewsFOXNews.comFrance 24

rosannetownsend

ROSANNE TOWNSEND RT @BostonGlobe: At least 12 people were killed and dozens more injured after a jetliner crashed shortly after takeoff in Kazakhstan. https… 2 minutes ago

juergen_p

⚔News Now🕵️‍ At least 15 killed, dozens hurt after #plane carrying 100 people crashes in #Kazakhstan https://t.co/bKxrlrVzOu https://t.co/rxX4NGNLec 5 minutes ago

AhmadMu13009538

Ahmadie_Bb☻☠ RT @BBCWorld: "We started helping out people who had been hurt" Man describes escaping passenger jet crash in Kazakhstan. At least 12 peop… 5 minutes ago

wgmbfox44

FOX44 Baton Rouge A jetliner with 98 people aboard struggled to get airborne and crashed shortly after takeoff Friday in Kazakhstan,… https://t.co/k8T5duNlT7 7 minutes ago

WJBF

WJBF A jetliner with 98 people aboard struggled to get airborne and crashed shortly after takeoff Friday in Kazakhstan,… https://t.co/D27lSbAqO7 7 minutes ago

ChrisIddon_sky

Christopher Iddon RT @Reuters: At least 12 people were killed and dozens injured when a Fokker 100 aircraft carrying nearly 100 people crashed in Kazakhstan… 13 minutes ago

krishworlds

B G KRISHNA RT @NewsHour: A jetliner with 98 people aboard struggled to get airborne and crashed shortly after takeoff Friday in Kazakhstan, killing at… 29 minutes ago

BostonGlobe

The Boston Globe At least 12 people were killed and dozens more injured after a jetliner crashed shortly after takeoff in Kazakhstan. https://t.co/4cnuSxCzMv 30 minutes ago

