Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> > >

Star Wars on top as Disney continues to dominate

WorldNews Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Star Wars on top as Disney continues to dominateStar Wars: Episode IX -- The Rise of Skywalker took in $175.5 million in its opening weekend in the United States and Canada, delivering yet another hit in what has been a record year for Walt Disney Co. The new film, directed by J.J. Abrams, had to navigate tricky waters, pleasing legions of Star Wars fans while also delivering a conclusion to the current trilogy of pictures. At a press event this month, Abrams said he relied on the talent to help him pull it off. "The scale of the movie is pretty enormous and none of that would work if you didn't care deeply," Abrams said. "The most important thing is the people. We have this incredible cast." Internationally, The Rise of Skywalker took in...
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Recent related videos from verified sources

Star Wars Wonderland Created on Man's Front Lawn [Video]Star Wars Wonderland Created on Man's Front Lawn

Three years ago, Eric Hakes’ daughter asked him if he’d put some lights up for Christmas, but she never expected him to transform his front lawn into the ice planet, Hoth, from the Empire Strikes..

Credit: Localish     Duration: 02:56Published

Pediatric Patients Get Holiday Visit From 'Star Wars' Characters [Video]Pediatric Patients Get Holiday Visit From 'Star Wars' Characters

Some Long Island children who had to spend the holidays in the hospital got a surprise visit Thursday from their favorite Star Wars characters; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 01:47Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Disney cuts lesbian kiss from Star Wars in Singapore

Disney has cut a lesbian kiss from the latest Star Wars movie, one of the season's top films, Singapore's media regulator says, so that more children can watch...
CBC.ca Also reported by •Japan TodayJust JaredMashableNYTimes.com

Disney discouraged 'Star Wars' fans from visiting its new Galaxy's Edge area, and domestic park visits and profits dropped

Disney discouraged 'Star Wars' fans from visiting its new Galaxy's Edge area, and domestic park visits and profits dropped· *Disney actively discouraged people from visiting the new Star Wars: Galaxy's Edge area in Disneyland in California last quarter, pushing domestic park...
Business Insider


Tweets about this

vje__

jerry RT @BluRayAngel: THE MANDALORIAN CHAPTER 8 SEASON FINALE takes STAR WARS TO NEW HEIGHTS! This was THE ONE to really make me FEEL ALIVE! It… 5 minutes ago

BluRayAngel

Angel Amaral THE MANDALORIAN CHAPTER 8 SEASON FINALE takes STAR WARS TO NEW HEIGHTS! This was THE ONE to really make me FEEL ALI… https://t.co/oXxVsuWRbx 16 minutes ago

worldnewsdotcom

World News Network Star Wars on top as Disney continues to dominate #RiseOfSkywalker #StarWars #JJAbrams #WaltDisney… https://t.co/6c3Nf62Xre 43 minutes ago

hnbc1

hnbc RT @davereaboi: Media-Democrat Ruling Class Continues Pushing Disproven Russia Conspiracy Theories To Explain Away Everything They Don't Li… 10 hours ago

davereaboi

David Reaboi Media-Democrat Ruling Class Continues Pushing Disproven Russia Conspiracy Theories To Explain Away Everything They… https://t.co/E4NkIgpmOL 12 hours ago

Beto_In_Austin

Beto Ochoa Media-Democrat Ruling Class Continues Pushing Disproven Russia Conspiracy Theories To Explain Away Everything They… https://t.co/EsvF8WMQ3B 12 hours ago

QWIKET_FEED

America First News Ace Of Spades HQ: Media-Democrat Ruling Class Continues Pushing Disproven Russia Conspiracy Theories To Explain Awa… https://t.co/wlgu3GV23J 12 hours ago

emcee_othello

Richard DiCicco @zzultralord @JennyENicholson If the “adventure continues,” it better be on Disney+ or at most A Star Wars Story, b… https://t.co/H5wQ7KBkVu 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.