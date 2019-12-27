Star Wars on top as Disney continues to dominate

Friday, 27 December 2019 ( 2 hours ago )

Star Wars: Episode IX -- The Rise of Skywalker took in $175.5 million in its opening weekend in the United States and Canada, delivering yet another hit in what has been a record year for Walt Disney Co. The new film, directed by J.J. Abrams, had to navigate tricky waters, pleasing legions of Star Wars fans while also delivering a conclusion to the current trilogy of pictures. At a press event this month, Abrams said he relied on the talent to help him pull it off. "The scale of the movie is pretty enormous and none of that would work if you didn't care deeply," Abrams said. "The most important thing is the people. We have this incredible cast." Internationally, The Rise of Skywalker took in...


