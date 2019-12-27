Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Karnataka Govt mulling to ban PFI, SDPI

Hindu Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
The Karnataka Government is mulling to ban the Popular Front of India (PFI) and the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) for the violence in Manga
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

ManangadS

Manangad singh RT @THBengaluru: Speaking to presspersons in Bengaluru on Friday, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar said the gov… 1 day ago

vividisha

V J RT @Dharma2X: Dr. @Swamy39 jee: Karnataka Govt mulling to ban PFI, SDPI !! UP Govt also plans the same.. Central Govt may ban PFI, SDPI… 2 days ago

Dharma2X

Dharma Dr. @Swamy39 jee: Karnataka Govt mulling to ban PFI, SDPI !! UP Govt also plans the same.. Central Govt may ban… https://t.co/n9B6B8oEuw 2 days ago

Dharma2X

Dharma Dr. @Swamy39 jee: Karnataka Govt mulling to ban PFI, SDPI !! Central Govt may also ban PFI, SDPI all over India.. https://t.co/ZNogoHy0ZX 3 days ago

vgeejay

Jayaraman G Karnataka willl not succeed in banning CAA&NRC&NPR https://t.co/bfztsyA7vC 6 days ago

aushafma

Badruddin M A RT @the_hindu: Minister S. Suresh Kumar said that the government has planned to ban #PFI and #SDPI “since both organisations instigate viol… 6 days ago

the_hindu

The Hindu Minister S. Suresh Kumar said that the government has planned to ban #PFI and #SDPI “since both organisations insti… https://t.co/8LKlYzSqpF 1 week ago

THBengaluru

The Hindu-Bengaluru Speaking to presspersons in Bengaluru on Friday, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S. Suresh Kumar said… https://t.co/h6xBR9IUO7 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.