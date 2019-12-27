Global  

Why the 'Still Very Fragile' Notre Dame Cathedral May Have '50 Percent Chance' of Being Saved

WorldNews Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
Why the 'Still Very Fragile' Notre Dame Cathedral May Have '50 Percent Chance' of Being SavedThe Notre Dame Cathedral might never be the same. The building is still under construction eight months after a massive fire erupted inside the historic Parisian landmark in April and destroyed the cathedral’s roof, causing the spire to collapse. Early on Christmas morning, the landmark’s rector Patrick Chauvet told the Associated Press there’s a 50 percent chance that the 850-year-old building will not be entirely saved. Explaining that the scaffolding installed before the fire is threatening the vaults of the monument, Chauvet also revealed that work to restore the...
