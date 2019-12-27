Global  

Celebrating 10 Years of Trusted News Discovery		One News Page
> >

Hong Kong announces 336 arrests during Christmas protests

Seattle Times Friday, 27 December 2019 ()
HONG KONG (AP) — Hong Kong police arrested 336 people during the Christmas holiday as the city’s protest movement continues to simmer, an official said Friday. Chief police spokesman Kwok Ka-chuen told reporters that those detained between Monday and Thursday included 92 women and minors as young as 12. The arrests bring the number of […]
👓 View full article
0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 
Credit: Rumble - Published < > Embed
News video: Protesters, Police In Hong Kong Clash In Christmas Eve Demonstrations

Protesters, Police In Hong Kong Clash In Christmas Eve Demonstrations 00:51

 Demonstrations in Hong Kong have been ongoing for over six months, now.

Recent related videos from verified sources

HK protesters gather for free Christmas dinner [Video]HK protesters gather for free Christmas dinner

As protests in Hong Kong resulted in the use of tear gas and pepper spray on Christmas Day, one restaurant provided relief in the form of free dinner for protesters to celebrate the festival. Jayson..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:36Published

Hong Kong police use tear gas, pepper spray to disperse protesters on Christmas Day [Video]Hong Kong police use tear gas, pepper spray to disperse protesters on Christmas Day

Hong Kong anti-government protesters marched through Christmas-decorated shopping malls chanting pro-democracy slogans on Wednesday as police fired tear gas to disperse crowds gathering on nearby..

Credit: Rumble     Duration: 01:13Published


Recent related news from verified sources

Hong Kong police fire tear gas to break up Christmas Eve protest chaos

Hong Kong police fire tear gas to break up Christmas Eve protest chaosHONG KONG (REUTERS) - Hong Kong riot police fired rounds of tear gas at thousands of protesters, many wearing masks and reindeer horns, after scuffles in...
WorldNews Also reported by •SBSReutersReuters IndiaBBC NewsNewsyMid-DayNews24

'It doesn't matter if it's Christmas' - Hong Kong pro-democracy activists keep up protests

Hong Kong anti-government protesters marched through Christmas-decorated shopping malls chanting pro-democracy slogans on Wednesday as police fired tear gas to...
Reuters India

You Might Like


Tweets about this

MikePMoney

Michael Peer RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Hong Kong police arrested 336 people during the Christmas holiday as the city's protest movement continues to simmer. h… 1 minute ago

patti_mint

PepperMintPatti Hong Kong announces 336 arrests during Christmas protests https://t.co/F62kYVxa4T #FoxNews 1 minute ago

FastiNews

Fasti News Hong Kong announces 336 arrests during Christmas protests https://t.co/x4P3mrHBaf https://t.co/xAYsADrVY6 5 minutes ago

CaptainVG313

{~CaptainVG313~} People have the right to protest for a better life!! #FreeHongKong https://t.co/wxQuw2t1XV 5 minutes ago

dcrow_baby

Deanna RT @emilia_suze: Seeing #resist on Liberal profiles in US is a joke when you see the real democracy movement--in HK! Pray for these protest… 6 minutes ago

LaDeCoyoacan_

La de Coyoacán Hong Kong announces 336 arrests during Christmas protests https://t.co/5fh1AMN8Sk https://t.co/WpimXcUSeN 6 minutes ago

AlArabiya_Eng

Al Arabiya English Hong Kong police arrested 336 people during the Christmas holiday as the city's protest movement continues to simme… https://t.co/nqNq90SyAs 9 minutes ago

emilia_suze

Suze Michelini Seeing #resist on Liberal profiles in US is a joke when you see the real democracy movement--in HK! Pray for these… https://t.co/L7NDUkCqc4 10 minutes ago

Follow us on Facebook
Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2019 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.