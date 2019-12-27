Michael Peer RT @AlArabiya_Eng: Hong Kong police arrested 336 people during the Christmas holiday as the city's protest movement continues to simmer. h… 1 minute ago PepperMintPatti Hong Kong announces 336 arrests during Christmas protests https://t.co/F62kYVxa4T #FoxNews 1 minute ago Fasti News Hong Kong announces 336 arrests during Christmas protests https://t.co/x4P3mrHBaf https://t.co/xAYsADrVY6 5 minutes ago {~CaptainVG313~} People have the right to protest for a better life!! #FreeHongKong https://t.co/wxQuw2t1XV 5 minutes ago Deanna RT @emilia_suze: Seeing #resist on Liberal profiles in US is a joke when you see the real democracy movement--in HK! Pray for these protest… 6 minutes ago La de Coyoacán Hong Kong announces 336 arrests during Christmas protests https://t.co/5fh1AMN8Sk https://t.co/WpimXcUSeN 6 minutes ago Al Arabiya English Hong Kong police arrested 336 people during the Christmas holiday as the city's protest movement continues to simme… https://t.co/nqNq90SyAs 9 minutes ago Suze Michelini Seeing #resist on Liberal profiles in US is a joke when you see the real democracy movement--in HK! Pray for these… https://t.co/L7NDUkCqc4 10 minutes ago