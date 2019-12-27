Global  

Philippines bans 2 U.S. senators, mulls new visa rules for Americans

Friday, 27 December 2019
Philippines bans 2 U.S. senators, mulls new visa rules for AmericansManila: The Philippines has banned two US lawmakers from visiting and will introduce tighter entry restrictions for US citizens should Washington enforce sanctions over the detention of a top government critic, the president’s spokesman said on Friday. President Rodrigo Duterte will impose a requirement on US nationals to get visas should any Philippine officials involved in the incarceration of Senator Leila de Lima be denied entry to the United...
